Spacious, modern, and charming 3 bed Westoe family home with slick interior design on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:40 BST

This place is a stunner.

On the market for £250,000 with Andrew Craig Estate Agents, this truly exceptional three-bed family home is not only located in a sought-after area, but also boasts a wonderful combination of modern style and traditional charm.

Located just a short walk away from a host of award-winning beaches and the town centre, this Westoe period home boasts a welcoming entrance vestibule, a spacious hallway leading through to a bright and airy family lounge, a dining room, and a heart-of-the-home shaker-style kitchen with integrated appliances and oak worktops.

A set of French doors open onto a lovely townhouse-style garden, while the upstairs also features a main landing with storage, three generous bedrooms, and a wonderful bathroom with roll-top bathtub and shower.

Outside, there is not only a front garden with a lawn and planted borders, but a rear garden as well, featuring its own slate patio and storage room with power and lighting. Located close to local shops and bus links, this home is also well connected.

Take a look around...

Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

1. Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields) | Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

2. Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields) | Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

3. Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields) | Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

4. Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields) | Horsley Hill Road (Credit: Andrew Craig, South Shields)

