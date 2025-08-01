The property on Romilly Street is for sale for £230,000 with estate agents Conway & Christie.
The Rightmove listing says: “This 3-bedroom terraced house is a blend of comfort, style, and convenience, offering a haven in the midst of a bustling town.
“With spacious interiors, a stunning kitchen, and a sunny garden, this property is a place where cherished memories are made and new beginnings unfold. (Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home and experience the best of town living.)”
Take a look inside...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.