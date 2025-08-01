placeholder image
Conway & Christie

Step inside the exquisite 3-bed South Shields home with a sunny town garden for sale for £230,000

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

A 3-bedroom terraced house with a sunny town garden has gone on the market in South Shields.

The property on Romilly Street is for sale for £230,000 with estate agents Conway & Christie.

The Rightmove listing says: “This 3-bedroom terraced house is a blend of comfort, style, and convenience, offering a haven in the midst of a bustling town.

“With spacious interiors, a stunning kitchen, and a sunny garden, this property is a place where cherished memories are made and new beginnings unfold. (Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home and experience the best of town living.)”

Take a look inside...

1. Romilly Street, South Shields, NE33

2. Romilly Street, South Shields, NE33

3. Romilly Street, South Shields, NE33

4. Romilly Street, South Shields, NE33

