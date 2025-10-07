Marketed by Barratt Homes.placeholder image
'Just launched' - this stone-built 4-bed gem of a home which is a brand new addition to Hebburn

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

What a gorgeous setting this brand new Hebburn home has - and I just had to take a virtual tour to find out more.

This stone-built detached home in Swan Close, Hebburn, is on the market with Barratt Homes for £359,995 and has all sorts of attractions including an upgraded kitchen with island as well as a spotlight package.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Inside your new stone-built home, you will find an open plan kitchen with French doors to the large garden and a light and airy lounge, also with French doors.

“There's also a separate dining room and some handy understairs storage. Upstairs you will find an en suite main bedroom, two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom. The family bathroom completes this home.”

Have a closer look.

Marketed by Barratt Homes.

1. Swan Close Hebburn

Marketed by Barratt Homes.

Marketed by Barratt Homes.

2. Swan Close Hebburn

Marketed by Barratt Homes.

Marketed by Barratt Homes.

3. Swan Close Hebburn

Marketed by Barratt Homes.

Marketed by Barratt Homes.

4. Swan Close Hebburn

Marketed by Barratt Homes.

