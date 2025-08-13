This 6-bed Sunderland Road home makes an impressive sight from the outside.placeholder image
Bags of charm and style in this stunning 6-bed South Shields house for sale

By Chris Cordner

Published 13th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 14:12 BST

Wow what a commanding home this is! And this 6-bed home in Sunderland Road, South Shields, is on the market with Susan Spokes Real Estate.

Offers over £610,000 are asked for this property which has three reception rooms, a conservatory, three gardens and a prime location.

Its listing on Rightmove says: “This impressive and generously sized home offers an abundance of space and charm, featuring three spacious reception rooms, six bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

“The well-appointed kitchen and light-filled conservatory provide ideal areas for both family living and entertaining. Set within a desirable Harton Village location, the property boasts gardens to three sides.

“This exceptional home combines comfort, character, and a prime location, making it the perfect setting for modern family living.”

Let’s have a look inside.

One of the three reception rooms in the huge property which is on sale with Susan Spokes Real Estate.

1. One of three reception rooms

One of the three reception rooms in the huge property which is on sale with Susan Spokes Real Estate. | Susan Spokes Real Estate

This home is a perfect setting for modern family living as these photos from Susan Spokes Real Estate show.

2. Perfect for a family

This home is a perfect setting for modern family living as these photos from Susan Spokes Real Estate show. | Susan Spokes Real Estate

Cream cabinets and classic style are only two of the features in the kitchen area.

3. Moving to the kitchen

Cream cabinets and classic style are only two of the features in the kitchen area. | Susan Spokes Real Estate

Rich oak panelling and a sweeping staircase are a fantastic feature in this property.

4. Wonderful style in the hallway

Rich oak panelling and a sweeping staircase are a fantastic feature in this property. | Susan Spokes Real Estate

