Offers over £610,000 are asked for this property which has three reception rooms, a conservatory, three gardens and a prime location.

Its listing on Rightmove says: “This impressive and generously sized home offers an abundance of space and charm, featuring three spacious reception rooms, six bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

“The well-appointed kitchen and light-filled conservatory provide ideal areas for both family living and entertaining. Set within a desirable Harton Village location, the property boasts gardens to three sides.

“This exceptional home combines comfort, character, and a prime location, making it the perfect setting for modern family living.”

Let’s have a look inside.

One of three reception rooms One of the three reception rooms in the huge property which is on sale with Susan Spokes Real Estate.

Perfect for a family This home is a perfect setting for modern family living as these photos from Susan Spokes Real Estate show.

Moving to the kitchen Cream cabinets and classic style are only two of the features in the kitchen area.

Wonderful style in the hallway Rich oak panelling and a sweeping staircase are a fantastic feature in this property.