The property comes with a white resin driveway with a black border and steel gates.
The property comes with a white resin driveway with a black border and steel gates. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Look at the stunning driveway in this belter of a 3-bed South Shields home!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

You just have to take a look at the stunning driveway of this beautiful home in South Shields which is for sale.

The property in Redwood Avenue has an asking price of offers in the region of £234,995 and is on the market with Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

Its Rightmove listing says: “The exterior immediately impresses, with a striking white resin driveway edged in black, complementing the home’s modern façade and sleek black steel gates.

“The driveway provides off-street parking alongside an integral garage. Inside, the home has been finished to a high standard throughout, with thoughtful design touches and a contemporary aesthetic.”

Take a closer look.

The contemporary kitchen has navy units and a feature island.

What a kitchen

The contemporary kitchen has navy units and a feature island.

Quartz worktops are another feature in the truly stunning kitchen.

Quartz worktops

Quartz worktops are another feature in the truly stunning kitchen.

The 3-bed home has been finished to a high standard throughout the property.

High standard

The 3-bed home has been finished to a high standard throughout the property.

The living room has a media wall and an electric fireplace.

Media wall

The living room has a media wall and an electric fireplace.

