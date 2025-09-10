The property in Redwood Avenue has an asking price of offers in the region of £234,995 and is on the market with Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.
Its Rightmove listing says: “The exterior immediately impresses, with a striking white resin driveway edged in black, complementing the home’s modern façade and sleek black steel gates.
“The driveway provides off-street parking alongside an integral garage. Inside, the home has been finished to a high standard throughout, with thoughtful design touches and a contemporary aesthetic.”