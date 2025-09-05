One of the stunning views to be enjoyed from the building.placeholder image
One of the stunning views to be enjoyed from the building.

Look at the stunning sea views from this 2-bed cottage on Whitburn Bents Road

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

What a stunner of an opportunity this is for prospective buyers. It’s a 2-bed mid terrace cottage in Whitburn which is a stone’s throw from the beach.

Just look at the views from the building which estate agents Hunters Sunderland describe as ‘a wonderful opportunity for those seeking a coastal retreat’.

The Rightmove listing for the property on Whitburn Bents Road says: “Upon entering, you are welcomed into a lounge that seamlessly flows into a dining area, creating an inviting space for both relaxation and entertaining.

“The property also benefits from a fitted kitchen, offering a functional space for everyday living. The ground floor also features a well-appointed bedroom and a bathroom, providing convenience and accessibility.

“Ascending the staircase, you will find a second bedroom complete with ensuite facilities, offering a private sanctuary for guests or family members.”

Let’s have a closer look.

Take a look at the outside of this charming 2-bed mid terrace cottage.

1. A first look

Take a look at the outside of this charming 2-bed mid terrace cottage.

Photo Sales
A wonderful opportunity for anyone looking for a coastal retreat.

2. Inside the cottage

A wonderful opportunity for anyone looking for a coastal retreat.

Photo Sales
The spacious lounge flows into a kitchen area in the property which is up for sale through estate agents Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland.

3. Spacious inside

The spacious lounge flows into a kitchen area in the property which is up for sale through estate agents Hunters Sunderland, Sunderland.

Photo Sales
The property is a 'stone's throw from the beach, say the estate agents.

4. Near the beach

The property is a 'stone's throw from the beach, say the estate agents.

Photo Sales
