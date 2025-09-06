The 5-bed detached bungalow in West Park Road is for sale at £1,200,000 through estate agents Michael Hodgson, Sunderland who describe it as a ‘wonderful opportunity, hidden in the heart of this sought after village and not to be missed.’
Its Rightmove listing says: “On offer are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms, all beautifully appointed, with the hub of the home being a superb kitchen diner with island unit and West aspect over the tranquil and landscaped gardens.
“There is a double garage and drive parking for multiple vehicles, all hidden from view with the magnificent gardens extending into a flower and vegetable garden.”
Take a closer look.