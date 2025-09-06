The wonderful gardens are a stunning feature of the West Park Road home.placeholder image
This hidden 5-bed gem in a unique Cleadon location deserves another virtual tour

By Chris Cordner

Published 6th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

It’s so beautiful that we just had to take another virtual tour of this stunning 5-bed Cleadon home and its incredible landscaped gardens.

The 5-bed detached bungalow in West Park Road is for sale at £1,200,000 through estate agents Michael Hodgson, Sunderland who describe it as a ‘wonderful opportunity, hidden in the heart of this sought after village and not to be missed.’

Its Rightmove listing says: “On offer are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms, all beautifully appointed, with the hub of the home being a superb kitchen diner with island unit and West aspect over the tranquil and landscaped gardens.

“There is a double garage and drive parking for multiple vehicles, all hidden from view with the magnificent gardens extending into a flower and vegetable garden.”

Take a closer look.

The property has been described as 'a hidden gem of a home'

1. Hidden gem

The property has been described as 'a hidden gem of a home' | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Looking down on the 5-bed property which is situated in a 'premier location'.

2. What a view

Looking down on the 5-bed property which is situated in a 'premier location'. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms await in this West Park Road property.

3. Loads to admire

Five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms await in this West Park Road property. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

The kitchen area is described as the main hub of the home.

4. Kitchen style

The kitchen area is described as the main hub of the home. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

