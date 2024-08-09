Take a look around this detached Cleadon family home with an impressive kitchen

This South Tyneside home has a seriously impressive kitchen.

This four-bedroom home, on Cleadon Lea, has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for an asking price of £535,000.

One of the biggest selling points of the home is its kitchen area, which has been extended into a conservatory area to create a bright and spacious room.

The home also benefits from two bathrooms, four spacious bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a good-sized garden and a detached plot.

Take a look around this family home and view the full listing by clicking here.

Take a look around this four-bedroom family home.

1. Look inside this family home

Take a look around this four-bedroom family home. | Purplebricks

This detached four-bedroom family home has been brought to the market by Purplebricks for £535,000.

2. Cleadon Lea

This detached four-bedroom family home has been brought to the market by Purplebricks for £535,000. | Purplebricks

The property's entrance is modern and welcoming.

3. Entrance hall

The property's entrance is modern and welcoming. | Purplebricks

The versatile living room space provides a great place to spend time with family and friends.

4. Living room

The versatile living room space provides a great place to spend time with family and friends. | Purplebricks

