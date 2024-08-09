Take a look around this detached Cleadon family home with an impressive kitchen

This four-bedroom home, on Cleadon Lea, has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for an asking price of £535,000.
One of the biggest selling points of the home is its kitchen area, which has been extended into a conservatory area to create a bright and spacious room.
The home also benefits from two bathrooms, four spacious bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a good-sized garden and a detached plot.
