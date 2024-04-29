The Garth, at Undercliff Hall, just off Cleadon Lane, is on the property market for a guide price of £950,000. Photo: Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove).The Garth, at Undercliff Hall, just off Cleadon Lane, is on the property market for a guide price of £950,000. Photo: Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove).
Take a look around this historic South Tyneside home on the market for £950,000

Look at this stunning Victorian home in Cleadon.

By Ryan Smith
Published 29th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

The Garth, at Undercliff Hall, just off Cleadon Lane, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for a guide price of £950,000.

The five-bedroom Victorian property has maintained many of its original features while still being a family home in the 21st century.

There is generous living space on the ground floor of the home, with five-bedrooms and two bathrooms based upstairs.

At the rear of the home, there is a well maintained garden with a patio area at the top, right next to the house, then a detached wooden summer house at the bottom of the garden, with a built-in BBQ area.

Take a look around this historic South Tyneside home which is steeped in history.

The living room is bright with three huge windows overlooking the rear gardens of the property.

The period features of the Victorian property have been maintained throughout the home.

The property's kitchen has been completed to a high standard, with floor and wall units, granite worktops, a range cook, integrated appliances and more.

