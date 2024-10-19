Take a look around this impressive South Tyneside home on the market for £3.25million

This four-bedroom home, on Whitburn Road, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £3,250,000.
The home boasts a spacious plot of land, a modern aesthetic throughout, three bathrooms, a separate summer house and more.
The listing agent states: “It is our privilege to offer for sale what is undoubtedly one of the finest houses we have had the pleasure of marketing in South Tyneside.
See inside some of the UK market’s most beautiful and interesting homes when you sign up for The Property Ladder newsletter here
“This house was originally built in the 1920s and occupies a magnificent, mature and manicured garden site of 1.1 acres.”
Take a look around this impressive property and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/holmwood-whitburn-road-cleadon-sunderland/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.