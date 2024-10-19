Take a look around this impressive South Tyneside home on the market for £3.25million

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 19th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST

Look around this stunning four-bedroom Cleadon home.

This four-bedroom home, on Whitburn Road, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £3,250,000.

The home boasts a spacious plot of land, a modern aesthetic throughout, three bathrooms, a separate summer house and more.

The listing agent states: “It is our privilege to offer for sale what is undoubtedly one of the finest houses we have had the pleasure of marketing in South Tyneside.

“This house was originally built in the 1920s and occupies a magnificent, mature and manicured garden site of 1.1 acres.”

Take a look around this impressive property and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/holmwood-whitburn-road-cleadon-sunderland/.

See inside this impressive South Tyneside home, on the market for a guide price of £3,250,000.

1. Whitburn Road, Cleadon

See inside this impressive South Tyneside home, on the market for a guide price of £3,250,000. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

The entrance to the home is well presented.

2. Entrance

The entrance to the home is well presented. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

The entrance hall is grand and welcoming.

3. Entrance hall

The entrance hall is grand and welcoming. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

The kitchen has been completed to a high standard and features a number of integrated appliances.

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen has been completed to a high standard and features a number of integrated appliances. | Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

