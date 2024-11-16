Take a look around this modern East Boldon home - complete with its own garden bar

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Nov 2024, 07:00 GMT

Take a tour of this modern East Boldon family home.

This four-bedroom home, on Kendal Drive, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £439,950.

The detached property boasts two bathrooms, a spacious low maintenance garden, an open-plan kitchen/family space, a garden bar, and more.

The listing states: “Situated on this highly regarded mature modern development in the sought after village of East Boldon, this is an extended and superbly improved detached house providing spacious and versatile accommodation ideally suited to the needs of a family.

Our free email newsletters deliver South Tyneside’s latest news and sport - sign up online here

“Perfectly placed for access to an excellent range of nearby amenities including high performing local schools, shops and Metro services, this impressive property has been comprehensively refurbished throughout to a high standard and benefits from quality finishes which combine to create an outstanding home that is certain to impress.”

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: .

Take a look around this family home, on the market for offers in the region of £439,950.

1. Kendal Drive, East Boldon

Take a look around this family home, on the market for offers in the region of £439,950. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

3. Living room

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

4. Dining space

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyBenefitsStandard
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice