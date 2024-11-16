Take a look around this modern East Boldon home - complete with its own garden bar

This four-bedroom home, on Kendal Drive, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £439,950.

The detached property boasts two bathrooms, a spacious low maintenance garden, an open-plan kitchen/family space, a garden bar, and more.

The listing states: “Situated on this highly regarded mature modern development in the sought after village of East Boldon, this is an extended and superbly improved detached house providing spacious and versatile accommodation ideally suited to the needs of a family.

“Perfectly placed for access to an excellent range of nearby amenities including high performing local schools, shops and Metro services, this impressive property has been comprehensively refurbished throughout to a high standard and benefits from quality finishes which combine to create an outstanding home that is certain to impress.”

Take a look around this impressive home

