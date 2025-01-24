Take a look around this £550,000 South Shields home in a ‘prestigious location’

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Jan 2025, 17:07 BST

Take a look around this impressive South Shields family home.

This four-bedroom home, on St George’s Avenue, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £550,000.

The home boasts two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, two reception rooms, a spacious rear garden, and more.

The listing states: “Set in a highly sought after location known for its strong sense of community, you'll enjoy the added perks of Readhead Park just moments away, perfect for morning walks, and a nearby tennis court for leisure.

“Located on the highly acclaimed St. George's Avenue, this exceptional Family home offers a rare opportunity to reside in one of South Shields' most prestigious areas.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/4-bed-semi-detached-house-for-sale-in-st-georges-avenue-south-shields/626307.

Take a look around this £550,000 South Shields family home.

1. St George's Avenue, South Shields

Take a look around this £550,000 South Shields family home. | Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

3. Living room

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

4. Spacious kitchen

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

