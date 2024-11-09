Take a look around this £600,000 Simonside home with its own beauty salon

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST

This South Tyneside home is perfect for a beautician.

This six-bedroom home, on Fenwick Avenue, in Simonside has been brought to the market by Pattinson for a guide price of £600,000.

The property boasts two reception areas, a modern kitchen, a generous amount of outdoor space, and more.

Unique to the home is the attached beauty salon, which comes within the cost of the sale - which has planning permission to convert the space into a residential dwelling.

The property listing states: “If your looking for an impressive home with business opportunities or to accommodate a large generational family then Fenwick Avenue could meet those needs.

“Situated in this convenient location for access in or away from town, Metro and Tesco store, on offer are approximately 3300 square feet of beautifully appointed accommodation and work space.

”Planning has been granted to build an additional four bedroom home in place of the attached salon/workspace. “

Although this could easily be scaled down to a smaller house/bungalow or offer conversion of the existing premises in to any number of businesses.”

Take a look around this home and view the full listing at: https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=463234.

Take a look around this six-bedroom, on the market for a guide price of £600,000.

1. Fenwick Avenue, Simonside

Take a look around this six-bedroom, on the market for a guide price of £600,000. | Pattinson (via Rightmove)

2. Living room

Pattinson (via Rightmove)

3. Dining room

Pattinson (via Rightmove)

4. Family space

Pattinson (via Rightmove)

