Take a look around this South Shields home with a huge conservatory and garden

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:06 BST

This home is perfect for the summer months.

This three-bedroom, on Moore Avenue, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £499,950.

The home boasts a huge conservatory, two bathrooms, a impressively-sized garden, a sought after location, and more.

The listing states: “Rarely available to the market, this impressive detached home on the highly desirable Moore Avenue boasts extensive South facing mature gardens.

Properties on this side of the street seldom come to the open market, making this a unique opportunity.

“Situated in the heart of Harton Village, this characterful property is sure to generate strong demand.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/3-bed-detached-house-for-sale-in-moore-avenue-south-shields/607900.

Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for £499,950.

1. Moore Avenue, South Shields

Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for £499,950. | Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

3. Living room

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

4. Spacious kitchen

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

