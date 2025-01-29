Take a look around this South Shields home with a huge conservatory and garden

This three-bedroom, on Moore Avenue, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £499,950.

The home boasts a huge conservatory, two bathrooms, a impressively-sized garden, a sought after location, and more.

The listing states: “Rarely available to the market, this impressive detached home on the highly desirable Moore Avenue boasts extensive South facing mature gardens.

“Properties on this side of the street seldom come to the open market, making this a unique opportunity.

“Situated in the heart of Harton Village, this characterful property is sure to generate strong demand.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/3-bed-detached-house-for-sale-in-moore-avenue-south-shields/607900.