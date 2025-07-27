Take a look around this South Tyneside home that is ‘nestled within a tree-lined enclave’

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 27th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

See inside this incredible Westoe home.

This six bedroom home, on Westoe Village, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £799,995.

The property boasts grand interiors, a spacious garden, double garage, four bathrooms, and more.

The listing states: “Nestled within the tree-lined, heritage-rich enclave of Westoe Village, this magnificent six-bedroom semi-detached residence is a masterclass in timeless elegance and modern indulgence.

“Surrounded by some of the region’s most iconic period homes, the property sits proudly to the side of a double driveway and matching double garage.

“Its striking orange brick exterior complemented by cream-rendered accents and a charming front terrace—an architectural nod to classic Georgian symmetry.

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/6-bedroom-house-house-for-sale-in-westoe-village-south-shields/432150.

Take a look around this impressive home, on the market for £799,995.

1. Westoe Village, South Shields

Take a look around this impressive home, on the market for £799,995. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

3. Living room

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

4. Sun room

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

