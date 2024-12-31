Take a look around this three-bedroom South Shields home with its own swimming pool

This three-bedroom home, on Sunderland Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers in excess of £425,000.

The home boasts two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, two bathrooms, a spacious garden, and more.

Perhaps one of the most unique selling points of the home is its own private swimming pool which is housed in a separate conservatory space.

Take a look around this South Shields home and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/sunderland-road-south-shields-ne34-3/.