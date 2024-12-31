Take a look around this three-bedroom South Shields home with its own swimming pool

This three-bedroom home, on Sunderland Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers in excess of £425,000.
The home boasts two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, two bathrooms, a spacious garden, and more.
Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes
Perhaps one of the most unique selling points of the home is its own private swimming pool which is housed in a separate conservatory space.
Take a look around this South Shields home and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/sunderland-road-south-shields-ne34-3/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.