Take a look around this three-bedroom South Shields home with its own swimming pool

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:11 GMT

This three-bedroom property has something you don’t see in every home.

This three-bedroom home, on Sunderland Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers in excess of £425,000.

The home boasts two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, two bathrooms, a spacious garden, and more.

Perhaps one of the most unique selling points of the home is its own private swimming pool which is housed in a separate conservatory space.

Take a look around this South Shields home and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/sunderland-road-south-shields-ne34-3/.

Take a look around this three-bedroom home, on the market for offers in excess of £425,000.

1. Sunderland Road, South Shields

Take a look around this three-bedroom home, on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

3. Living room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

4. Spacious kitchen

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

