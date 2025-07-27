Take a look at the 10 cheapest streets to buy a house on in Hebburn

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Hebburn using data from HM Land Registry since 2020

The company has ranked the ten streets based on the average sale price of houses - streets with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the least expensive streets in Hebburn are located.

You can find out more about Property Solvers by clicking here.

1 . Hebburn's cheapest streets These are cheapest streets in Hebburn, according to Property Solvers. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Red House Road (NE31 2XF) Over the last five years, houses on Red House Road sold for an average of £42,562. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Frobisher Street (NE31 2XE) Over the last five years, houses on Frobisher Street sold for an average of £50,250. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Burn Terrace Over the last five years, houses on Burn Terrace sold for an average of £56,833. | Google Maps Photo Sales