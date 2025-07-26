Take a look at the 10 cheapest streets to buy a house on in Jarrow

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Jarrow using data from HM Land Registry since 2020

The company has ranked the ten streets based on the average sale price of houses - streets with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the least expensive streets in Jarrow are located.

1 . Jarrow's cheapest streets These are cheapest streets in Jarrow, according to Property Solvers.

2 . Marlborough Court Over the last five years, properties on Marlborough Court sold for an average of £47,000.

3 . Stothard Street Over the last five years, houses on Stothard Street sold for an average of £49,062.

4 . Ellen Court Over the last five years, houses on Ellen Court sold for an average of £52,666.