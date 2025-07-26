Take a look at the 10 cheapest streets to buy a house on in Jarrow

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Figures from Property Solvers have revealed the least expensive Jarrow streets over the last five years.

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in Jarrow using data from HM Land Registry since 2020

The company has ranked the ten streets based on the average sale price of houses - streets with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Sign up for The Property Ladder - our Thursday newsletter taking you through the keyhole of interesting and unique homes

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the least expensive streets in Jarrow are located.

You can find out more about Property Solvers by clicking here.

These are cheapest streets in Jarrow, according to Property Solvers.

1. Jarrow's cheapest streets

These are cheapest streets in Jarrow, according to Property Solvers. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Over the last five years, properties on Marlborough Court sold for an average of £47,000.

2. Marlborough Court

Over the last five years, properties on Marlborough Court sold for an average of £47,000. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Over the last five years, houses on Stothard Street sold for an average of £49,062.

3. Stothard Street

Over the last five years, houses on Stothard Street sold for an average of £49,062. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Over the last five years, houses on Ellen Court sold for an average of £52,666.

4. Ellen Court

Over the last five years, houses on Ellen Court sold for an average of £52,666. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Data
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice