Take a look at the 10 cheapest streets to buy a house on in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Figures from Property Solvers have revealed the least expensive South Tyneside streets over the last five years.

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in South Tyneside using data from HM Land Registry since 2020

The company has ranked the ten streets based on the average sale price of houses - streets with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the least expensive streets in South Tyneside are located.

These are cheapest streets in South Tyneside, according to Property Solvers.

1. South Tyneside's cheapest streets

These are cheapest streets in South Tyneside, according to Property Solvers. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on Arnold Street sold for an average of £43,125.

2. Arnold Street, Boldon Colliery

Over the last five years, houses on Arnold Street sold for an average of £43,125. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, properties on Marlborough Court sold for an average of £47,000.

3. Marlborough Court, Jarrow

Over the last five years, properties on Marlborough Court sold for an average of £47,000. | Google Maps

Over the last five years, houses on John Williamson Street sold for an average of £48,750.

4. John Williamson Street, South Shields

Over the last five years, houses on John Williamson Street sold for an average of £48,750. | Google Maps

