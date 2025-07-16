Take a look at the 10 cheapest streets to buy a house on in South Tyneside

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in South Tyneside using data from HM Land Registry since 2020

The company has ranked the ten streets based on the average sale price of houses - streets with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the least expensive streets in South Tyneside are located.

1 . South Tyneside's cheapest streets These are cheapest streets in South Tyneside, according to Property Solvers. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Arnold Street, Boldon Colliery Over the last five years, houses on Arnold Street sold for an average of £43,125. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Marlborough Court, Jarrow Over the last five years, properties on Marlborough Court sold for an average of £47,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales