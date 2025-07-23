Take a look at the 13 cheapest streets to buy a house on in South Shields

Property Solvers, a fast sales company, has revealed the most expensive streets in South Shields using data from HM Land Registry since 2020

The company has ranked the ten streets based on the average sale price of houses - streets with under three houses sold in the last five years have been excluded from the data.

Take a look through this gallery and find out where the least expensive streets in South Shields are located.

South Shields' cheapest streets These are cheapest streets in South Shields, according to Property Solvers

John Williamson Street (NE33 5HP) Over the last five years, houses on John Williamson Street sold for an average of £48,750.

Gordon Road, South Shields Over the last five years, houses on Gordon Road sold for an average of £50,333.