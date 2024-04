Buying your first home is an exciting them so we’ve put together a gallery of four properties which are perfect for first time buyers in South Tyneside.

The properties are priced between £130,000 and £155,000 and are a mix of two and three bedroom homes.

All of the homes in our gallery look ready to move into, making them ideal for those who do not want to take on a big project when buying their first home.

Take a look at these homes which are perfect for first time buyers.

1 . Tyne View, Hebburn This two bedroom home, on Tyne View, in Hebburn, is on the market for offers over £155,000. Photo: Pattinson Photo Sales

2 . Open plan living The property features a modern aesthetic throughout the home. Photo: Pattinson Photo Sales

3 . A place to relax The lounge area is the perfect place to relax. Photo: Pattinson Photo Sales