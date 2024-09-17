Take a look at this £135,000 South Shields home - perfect for first-time buyers

*This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.*

This two-bedroom home, on The High Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for offers in excess of £135,000.

Given that the home has no onward chain, it is a perfect opportunity for a first-time buyer to get onto the housing ladder.

The home boasts two bathrooms, a spacious living room, a well-presented kitchen, a south-facing garden and more.

Take a look around this South Shields home and view the full listing by clicking here.

1 . The High Road, South Shield Take a look around this two-bedroom home, on the market for offers in excess of £135,000. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room provides a spacious place to relax. | Purplebricks Photo Sales