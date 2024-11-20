Take a look at this £165,000 Jarrow home - with no onward chain

*This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.*
This two-bedroom home, on Lavender Grove, in Jarrow has been brought to the property market by Purple Bricks for an asking price of £165,000.
The home boasts no onward chain, a modern aesthetic throughout, a spacious rear garden, and more.
The listing states: “This pleasantly presented and well maintained semi-detached home is located in the sought-after Brookfield Park development, conveniently close to Fellgate Metro station and with easy access to the A19 and A194, making it an excellent choice for commuters.”
