This newly refurbished bungalow, on Nicholas Avenue, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for an asking price of £750,000.
The property is based in a sought after location, with Whitburn’s historic village and the North East coast just minutes away by foot.
Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and living space, the property has a very modern aesthetic which can be seen throughout.
The listing agent states: “Arguably one of the most impressive examples of it's kind currently on the market today, the superb accommodation on offer would be ideal for professional couples, those looking for a bungalow to retire into and also large enough for growing families.”
Take a look at this incredible Whitburn bungalow and view the full property listing by visiting: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/bungalow-nicholas-avenue-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7dg/26242/.