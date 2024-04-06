This newly refurbished bungalow, on Nicholas Avenue, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for an asking price of £750,000.

The property is based in a sought after location, with Whitburn’s historic village and the North East coast just minutes away by foot.

Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and living space, the property has a very modern aesthetic which can be seen throughout.

The listing agent states: “Arguably one of the most impressive examples of it's kind currently on the market today, the superb accommodation on offer would be ideal for professional couples, those looking for a bungalow to retire into and also large enough for growing families.”

Take a look at this incredible Whitburn bungalow and view the full property listing by visiting: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/bungalow-nicholas-avenue-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7dg/26242/.

Nicholas Avenue This four-bedroom bungalow, on Nicholas Avenue, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for an asking price of £750,000.

Entrance hall The entrance hall to the property is welcoming and well presented, with a modern aesthetic that is found throughout the home.

Open plan living The open plan living/kitchen area is the perfect place to host family and friends.

Modern kitchen The property's kitchen is described as a "bespoke" fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and quartz worktops.