Take a look inside this beautiful four-bed house with sea views on sale in Whitburn

Located on Range View in Whitburn, this four bed house is on the market for £495,000 with Michael Hodgson.
Complete with sea views, this property has easy access to the sea front and has an open aspect over the farmers fields.
Take a look inside this incredible home.
1. Four bed house, Range View
Photo: Michael Hodgson
2. Sea views
The coastline can be seen in the distance.
Photo: Michael Hodgson
3. Light
The open plan kitchen feels light and airy.
Photo: Michael Hodgson
4. Generous garden
There is plenty of space in the garden for all the family.
Photo: Michael Hodgson