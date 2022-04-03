Take a look inside this stunning four bed home on sale in Whitburn.

Take a look inside this beautiful four-bed house with sea views on sale in Whitburn

This fantastic four-bed property is just a short walk from the beach and is on the market for £495,000.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 9:26 am

Located on Range View in Whitburn, this four bed house is on the market for £495,000 with Michael Hodgson.

Complete with sea views, this property has easy access to the sea front and has an open aspect over the farmers fields.

Take a look inside this incredible home.

1. Four bed house, Range View

This detached four bed home is located on Range View in Whitburn and is on the market for £495,000 with Michael Hodgson.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

Photo Sales

2. Sea views

The coastline can be seen in the distance.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

Photo Sales

3. Light

The open plan kitchen feels light and airy.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

Photo Sales

4. Generous garden

There is plenty of space in the garden for all the family.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

Photo Sales
Whitburn
Next Page
Page 1 of 3