Take a look inside this beautiful Grade II Listed home built for Sir John Fenwick on sale in Whitburn

Located on One The Limes, 45, Front Street in Whitburn , this four bed property is on the market for £895,000 with Cochran Dickie Estate Agency, Bridge Of Weir.

The property forms part of what was previously a mariners house originally built in 1869 for Sir John Fenwick, with sandstone façade under a slate roof with feature quoins and decades later converted into three distinct dwellings with Grade II listing.