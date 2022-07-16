Take a look inside this beautiful Grade II Listed home built for Sir John Fenwick on sale in Whitburn

Take a look inside this stunning home on sale in Whitburn.

This four bedroom property in Whitburn dates back to 1869 and is on sale for £895,000.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 4:55 am

Located on One The Limes, 45, Front Street in Whitburn, this four bed property is on the market for £895,000 with Cochran Dickie Estate Agency, Bridge Of Weir.

The property forms part of what was previously a mariners house originally built in 1869 for Sir John Fenwick, with sandstone façade under a slate roof with feature quoins and decades later converted into three distinct dwellings with Grade II listing.

1. Four bed house, Front Street, Whitburn

This four bed property is located on One The Limes, 45, Front Street, Whitburn and is on the market for £895,000.

2. Cosy

The formal lounge features an open fire.

3. Orangery

A set of double doors lead to an ‘Orangery’ re-instated while retaining the original tiled floor which in turn leads to the enclosed front lawn.

4. Spacious

The family room features a fireplace and living flame gas fire.

