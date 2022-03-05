Take a look inside this cosy village house on sale for £375,000 in Cleadon

See inside this two bed home on sale in Cleadon.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 6:00 am

Located on Sunniside Lane in Cleadon, this cosy two bed home is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £375,000.

The property has retained traditional features while boasting a modern feel.

This delightful home is in the heart of Cleadon Village – take a look inside.

1. Two bed house, Sunniside Lane

This two bed property is located on Sunniside Lane in Cleadon and is on the market for £375,000 with Michael Hodgson.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Modern

The property benefits from contemporary decor.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Classic

The dining room has retained some traditional features.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Spacious

The house is complete with two large bedrooms.

Photo: Rightmove

