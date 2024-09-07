Take a look inside this detached South Shields home - perfect for families

This four-bedroom home, on High Trees, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for £450,000.
The home is perfectly set up for families, with two reception rooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining area and a spacious garden.
It has a modern aesthetic throughout and would be an ideal forever home for a family in South Tyneside.
Take a look at this impressive property and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/high-trees-south-shields-ne34/.
