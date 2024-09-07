Take a look inside this detached South Shields home - perfect for families

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 7th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST

If you are looking for your forever home then this could be the one for you.

This four-bedroom home, on High Trees, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for £450,000.

The home is perfectly set up for families, with two reception rooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining area and a spacious garden.

It has a modern aesthetic throughout and would be an ideal forever home for a family in South Tyneside.

Take a look at this impressive property and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/high-trees-south-shields-ne34/.

Take a look around this detached family home, on the market for £450,000.

1. High Trees, South Shields

Take a look around this detached family home, on the market for £450,000. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

The property's living room provides a great space to relax in.

2. Living room

The property's living room provides a great space to relax in. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

The kitchen is well presented and features a number of integrated appliances.

3. Modern kitchen

The kitchen is well presented and features a number of integrated appliances. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

The property's second reception room provides a versatile space for a number of different uses.

4. Second reception room

The property's second reception room provides a versatile space for a number of different uses. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

