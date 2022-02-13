Located in Westoe Village, South Shields, this five bed house dates back to the late 1700s/early 1800s and is on the market for £635,000 with Sanderson Young.
The Grade II-listed building has retained many wonderful traditional features and the viewing tower on the top floor gives excellent panoramic views towards the Port of Tyne.
Take a look inside this impressive five bed home.
1. Five bedroom house, Westoe Village
2. Grand
The property has many traditional features.
3. Panoramic views
Views of the Port of Tyne can been seen from the top floor as the property was originally believed to be built for a ship owner in the local area.
4. Balcony
The raised terrace can be accessed from the feature window to the rear landing.
