Take a look inside this incredible five-bedroom townhouse on sale for £850,000 in Whitburn

This bespoke five bed town house is on the market for £850,000 in Whitburn.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 9:12 am

Located on Woodlands Grove, Church Lane, this beautiful town house is within walking distance of the sea front and has a cosy balcony at the rear of the property with views over Whitburn park and the coast.

The stunning home has five large bedrooms, a private garden and communal garden woodland.

Take a look inside.

1. Five bed town house - Woodlands Grove

This five bed property is located on Woodlands Grove in Whitburn and is on the market for £850,000 with Michael Hodgson.

2. Modern

The open plan kitchen has a modern feel.

3. Stunning

The sea front is just a short walk away.

4. Cosy

The stunning grounds can be taken in on the balcony.

