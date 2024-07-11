Take a look inside this modern Whitburn family home on the market for £650,000

This five-bedroom family home, on Range View, in Whitburn, has been brought to the market by Michael Hodgson for offers over £650,000.

Along with five bedrooms, the property boasts a spacious open plan kitchen/dining/family area, a cosy living room, three bathrooms (including two ensuites), a low maintenance garden and more.

The listing states: “The property itself benefits from stylish contemporary decor, an impressive refitted kitchen, superb bathroom suites, solar panels and is heated by way of an air source heat pump plus many extras of note.”

Take a look at this impressive family home and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/range-view-whitburn-sunderland-5/.

Range View, Whitburn This stunning five-bedroom family home, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for offers over £650,000.

Open plan living One of the big selling points of the house is the open plan kitchen/dining/family area towards the rear of the property.

Dining area The dining area is well lit and spacious.

Family space Just off the dining area is a family space, perfect for relaxing and spending time together.