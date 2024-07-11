Take a look around this impressive Whitburn family home.Take a look around this impressive Whitburn family home.
Take a look inside this modern Whitburn family home on the market for £650,000

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2024, 11:24 BST

Peek inside this stunning five-bedroom family home.

This five-bedroom family home, on Range View, in Whitburn, has been brought to the market by Michael Hodgson for offers over £650,000.

Along with five bedrooms, the property boasts a spacious open plan kitchen/dining/family area, a cosy living room, three bathrooms (including two ensuites), a low maintenance garden and more.

The listing states: “The property itself benefits from stylish contemporary decor, an impressive refitted kitchen, superb bathroom suites, solar panels and is heated by way of an air source heat pump plus many extras of note.”

Take a look at this impressive family home and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/range-view-whitburn-sunderland-5/.

This stunning five-bedroom family home, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for offers over £650,000.

1. Range View, Whitburn

This stunning five-bedroom family home, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for offers over £650,000. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

One of the big selling points of the house is the open plan kitchen/dining/family area towards the rear of the property.

2. Open plan living

One of the big selling points of the house is the open plan kitchen/dining/family area towards the rear of the property. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

The dining area is well lit and spacious.

3. Dining area

The dining area is well lit and spacious. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Just off the dining area is a family space, perfect for relaxing and spending time together.

4. Family space

Just off the dining area is a family space, perfect for relaxing and spending time together. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

