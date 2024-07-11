Take a look inside this modern Whitburn family home on the market for £650,000

This five-bedroom family home, on Range View, in Whitburn, has been brought to the market by Michael Hodgson for offers over £650,000.
Along with five bedrooms, the property boasts a spacious open plan kitchen/dining/family area, a cosy living room, three bathrooms (including two ensuites), a low maintenance garden and more.
The listing states: “The property itself benefits from stylish contemporary decor, an impressive refitted kitchen, superb bathroom suites, solar panels and is heated by way of an air source heat pump plus many extras of note.”
Take a look at this impressive family home and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/range-view-whitburn-sunderland-5/.
