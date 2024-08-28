Take a look inside this £240,000 three-storey South Shields terraced family home

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Look around this impressive South Shields family home.

This four-bedroom terraced home, on Banbury Terrace, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for offers in the region of £240,000.

The home boasts three storeys, two bathrooms, two spacious reception rooms, a modern kitchen and more - providing enough space for the entire family.

Looking for some house inspo? Look no further than The Property Ladder, our weekly newsletter bringing you a closer look inside some of the interesting and aspirational homes on the UK market - sign up here

According to the listing agent, the property is located in a “prime location”, with a number of local amenities near by.

Take a look at this impressive South Shields family home and view the full listing by clicking here.

Take a look around this family home, on the market for offers in the region of £240,000.

1. Banbury Terrace, South Shields

Take a look around this family home, on the market for offers in the region of £240,000. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The living room provides an ideal place to relax on an evening after work.

2. A place to relax

The living room provides an ideal place to relax on an evening after work. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The property's dining room is a versatile space, which could also be used as a second reception room.

3. Dining room

The property's dining room is a versatile space, which could also be used as a second reception room. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The kitchen is well presented and spacious.

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen is well presented and spacious. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.