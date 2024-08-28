Take a look inside this £240,000 three-storey South Shields terraced family home

This four-bedroom terraced home, on Banbury Terrace, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for offers in the region of £240,000.
The home boasts three storeys, two bathrooms, two spacious reception rooms, a modern kitchen and more - providing enough space for the entire family.
According to the listing agent, the property is located in a “prime location”, with a number of local amenities near by.
Take a look at this impressive South Shields family home and view the full listing by clicking here.
