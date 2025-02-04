Take a look inside this £400,000 ‘elegant and cosy’ South Shields family home

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 16:28 BST

See inside this impressive South Shields family home.

This five-bedroom home, on Sunderland Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers in excess of £400,000.

The listing states: “This mid-terraced period home boasts a perfect blend of modern comforts and traditional charm.

“Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious layout that includes five generously sized bedrooms, two reception rooms, a modern kitchen and dining area, a stunning bathroom, and a convenient laundry room.

“The tasteful décor throughout the property creates an inviting atmosphere that is both elegant and cosy.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/sunderland-road-south-shields-ne34-4/.

Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for £400,000.

1. Sunderland Road, South Shields

Take a look around this South Shields home, on the market for £400,000. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

3. Living room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

4. Modern kitchen

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

