Take a look inside this £400,000 ‘elegant and cosy’ South Shields family home

This five-bedroom home, on Sunderland Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers in excess of £400,000.
The listing states: “This mid-terraced period home boasts a perfect blend of modern comforts and traditional charm.
“Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious layout that includes five generously sized bedrooms, two reception rooms, a modern kitchen and dining area, a stunning bathroom, and a convenient laundry room.
“The tasteful décor throughout the property creates an inviting atmosphere that is both elegant and cosy.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/sunderland-road-south-shields-ne34-4/.