Take a look inside this ‘recently renovated’ £415,000 East Boldon bungalow

This two-bedroom bungalow, on Bridle Path, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market by EweMove for an asking price of £415,000.
Having been “recently renovated”, the home boasts a modern aesthetic throughout and is an ideal family home.
The listing states: “This thoroughly modernised property features premium fixtures and fittings throughout and is a genuine turnkey opportunity.
“This property has a large footprint and a highly adaptable layout.
Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes
“There is genuine scope to have four bedrooms at ground floor level if desired and the extensive loft space could create further living space still.
“The location is hard to beat. A 1 minute walk leads you through delightful streets to picturesque fields and rural pathways, whilst Boldon Lawn Tennis Club and Boldon Golf club are just around the corner.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.ewemove.com/property/for-sale/10601647.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.