Take a look inside this stunning cottage on sale in Whitburn.

Take a look inside this very cosy cottage on sale for £249,950 in Whitburn

This charming one-bed cottage on the market in Whitburn is complete with a wood burner and courtyard.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 9:28 am

Located on Front Street in Whitburn, this small property has one bedroom and a cosy living space but is full of character.

The log burner provides a welcome return from a walk along the beach and there is ample space to arrange comfy seating and dining area.

To the side of the cottage, there is a private garden area and gravel beds and to the rear, there is a small courtyard area with shed.

Take a look inside.

1. One bed cottage

This one bed property is located on Front Street, Whitburn and is on sale for £249,950 with Andrew Craig.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Cosy

The log burner is perfect for winter nights.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Compact

The kitchen is ideal for a small family.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Bright

The open plan lounge has room for a small dining area.

Photo: Rightmove

Whitburn
