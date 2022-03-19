Look inside this huge six bed home on sale in South Shields.

Take a look inside this Victorian house on sale for £695,000 in South Shields

This stunning six bed home is complete with a feature pond and extensive gardens.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 6:00 am

Located on Sunderland Road in Harton Village, this Victorian listed house is quietly positioned off a private road shared with a neighbouring property.

This beautiful property lies on an extensive plot with mature trees, shrubs and a feature pond.

Take a look inside this grand property.

1. Six bed house, Sunderland Road

This six bed property is located on Sunderland Road in Harton Village and is on the market for £695,000 with Andrew Craig.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Traditional

The kitchen has retained original features.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Spacious

The property has a total of six bedrooms.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Stunning

An extensive garden plot is an advantage of the property.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
VictorianSouth Shields
Next Page
Page 1 of 2