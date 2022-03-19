Take a look inside this Victorian house on sale for £695,000 in South Shields

Located on Sunderland Road in Harton Village, this Victorian listed house is quietly positioned off a private road shared with a neighbouring property.
This beautiful property lies on an extensive plot with mature trees, shrubs and a feature pond.
Take a look inside this grand property.
1. Six bed house, Sunderland Road
This six bed property is located on Sunderland Road in Harton Village and is on the market for £695,000 with Andrew Craig.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Traditional
The kitchen has retained original features.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Spacious
The property has a total of six bedrooms.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Stunning
An extensive garden plot is an advantage of the property.
Photo: Rightmove