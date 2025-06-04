Take a peek inside this impressive £450,000 Hebburn family home

This five-bedroom home, on Swift Grove, in Hebburn, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers in the region of £450,000.

The property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout, spacious living areas, three bathrooms, a double garage, and more.

The listing states: “Situated in the sought-after location, this magnificent five-bedroom detached house is a true gem in the property market.

“Boasting a spacious layout, this home features a spectacular open-plan kitchen/diner/family room that is perfect for entertaining guests and hosting family gatherings.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/swift-grove-hebburn-ne31-2/.

