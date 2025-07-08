Take a peek inside this £545,000 Cleadon home that is perfectly laid out for families

This four-bedroom home, on Burdon Close, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £545,000.

The property boasts spacious living spaces, three bathrooms, a low maintenance garden that is perfect for the summer, and more.

The listing states: “In a secluded cul-de-sac location on the edge of the sought after village of Cleadon with a very pleasant outlook over open fields to the rear, a rare opportunity to purchase a larger style semi detached house which has been further extended and enhanced to provide a spacious family house of considerable quality.”

Take a look inside and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/20731411/sales.

1 . Burdon Close, Cleadon Take a look around this impressive Cleadon home. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove) Photo Sales