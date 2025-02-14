Take a tour of the cheapest house on the market in South Tyneside

This two-bedroom home, on Peddars Way, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Chase Holmes for a guide price of £30,000.
The listing for the home states: “Are you searching for a property in South Shields with investment potential? Look no further!
“This terraced house on Peddars Way ticks all the boxes. On entering the property via an entrance porch is a dining room, kitchen and lounge with patio doors.
“To the first floor are two double bedrooms and shower room. In a good location for local bus links, shops and amenities, this terraced home will make the perfect investment.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://chaseholmes.web.lifesycle.co.uk/properties/373940.
