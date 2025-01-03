Take a tour of this four-bedroom South Shields home with a tranquil garden

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:13 GMT

This home’s garden is the perfect place to relax.

This four-bedroom home, on Moore Avenue, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Susan Spokes Real Estate for offers in excess of £575,000.

The property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout the home, two bathrooms, plenty of family space, and more.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

One of the key selling points of the home is its garden space, which has been well maintained to provide the perfect relaxation space for the summer months.

Take a look around this home and view the full listing at: https://susanspokes.co.uk/property/moore-avenue-south-shields-ne34-2/.

Take a look around this £575,000 South Shields home.

1. Moore Avenue, South Shields

Take a look around this £575,000 South Shields home. | Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall

Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

3. Modern kitchen

Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

4. Living room

Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsProperty
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice