Take a tour of this four-bedroom South Shields home with a tranquil garden

This four-bedroom home, on Moore Avenue, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Susan Spokes Real Estate for offers in excess of £575,000.
The property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout the home, two bathrooms, plenty of family space, and more.
One of the key selling points of the home is its garden space, which has been well maintained to provide the perfect relaxation space for the summer months.
Take a look around this home and view the full listing at: https://susanspokes.co.uk/property/moore-avenue-south-shields-ne34-2/.
