Take a tour of this impressive Boldon Colliery home - on the market for £400,000

This four-bedroom home, on Colliery Mews, in Boldon Colliery, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £400,000.
The property boasts a spacious living room, an open-plan kitchen area, a low maintenance garden, two bathrooms, and more.
The listing states: “Nestled in a sought-after residential area, we are delighted to present this exceptional four-bedroom detached house to the market.
“With its contemporary design and high-quality finishes, this detached home offers modern living at its finest for discerning buyers.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/colliery-mews-boldon-colliery-ne35/.
