Take a tour of this impressive Boldon Colliery home - on the market for £400,000

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

If you’re searching for a family home, this one could be perfect for you.

This four-bedroom home, on Colliery Mews, in Boldon Colliery, has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £400,000.

The property boasts a spacious living room, an open-plan kitchen area, a low maintenance garden, two bathrooms, and more.

The listing states: “Nestled in a sought-after residential area, we are delighted to present this exceptional four-bedroom detached house to the market.

“With its contemporary design and high-quality finishes, this detached home offers modern living at its finest for discerning buyers.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/colliery-mews-boldon-colliery-ne35/.

Take a look inside this four-bedroom Boldon Colliery home.

1. Colliery Mews, Boldon Colliery

Take a look inside this four-bedroom Boldon Colliery home. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

3. Living room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

4. A place to relax

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

