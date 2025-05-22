This four-bedroom home, on Underhill Road, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for offers over £699,950.

The property boasts multiple reception rooms, a modern kitchen with built-in appliances, a spacious garden that is perfect for the whole family, and more.

The listing states: “This beautifully presented post-war four bedroom bay window semi detached home sitting within a stunning, well established mature garden plot offers a comfortable, well modernised internal living space ideal for those discerning families who wish to live within ‘The Plantation’ of Cleadon village.”

