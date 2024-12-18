Take a tour of this impressive £725,000 three-bedroom South Tyneside bungalow

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:12 BST

Have a look around this impressive bungalow.

This three-bedroom home, on Whitburn Road, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £725,000.

The bungalow boasts wrap around landscaped gardens, two reception rooms, three bathrooms, a private driveway, and more.

The listing states: “Situated in the heart of Cleadon Village, this immaculate, individually designed dormer bungalow offers a unique and luxurious living experience spread over two floors.

“Unrivalled in its elegance, the spacious interior is thoughtfully designed with generous living spaces that flow seamlessly from one room to the next, this residence is ideal for both relaxing and entertaining.

Take a look at this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/whitburn-road-cleadon-sr6/.

Take a look inside this Cleadon bungalow, on the market for offers over £725,000.

1. Whitburn Road, Cleadon

Take a look inside this Cleadon bungalow, on the market for offers over £725,000. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

2. Reception room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

3. Lounge

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

4. Dining room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

