Take a tour of this £1.2million five-bedroom Cleadon home

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:58 GMT

Take a look around this impressive home.

This five-bedroom home, on Sunniside Lane, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for offers over £1.2million.

The home boasts an open plan kitchen/dining space, multiple reception rooms, four bathrooms, a spacious garden, and more.

The property listing states: “This imposing period property occupies a prime plot in excess of a 1/3 acre and is set back just from Sunniside Lane, Cleadon.

“Cleadon Village, with its shops, restaurants, pubs and hillside walks, is ideally placed close to Whitburn, Sunderland City Centre, South Shields town centre and is also only 25 minutes by car to Newcastle City Centre.”

Take a look at this home and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/sunniside-lane-cleadon-sunderland/.

This five-bedroom home is on the market for offers over £1.2million.

1. Sunniside Lane, Cleadon

This five-bedroom home is on the market for offers over £1.2million.

2. Entrance hall

Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

3. Living room

Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

4. Open plan kitchen/dining space

Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

