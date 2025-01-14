Take a tour of this £1.2million five-bedroom Cleadon home

This five-bedroom home, on Sunniside Lane, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for offers over £1.2million.

The home boasts an open plan kitchen/dining space, multiple reception rooms, four bathrooms, a spacious garden, and more.

The property listing states: “This imposing period property occupies a prime plot in excess of a 1/3 acre and is set back just from Sunniside Lane, Cleadon.

“Cleadon Village, with its shops, restaurants, pubs and hillside walks, is ideally placed close to Whitburn, Sunderland City Centre, South Shields town centre and is also only 25 minutes by car to Newcastle City Centre.”

Take a look at this home and view the full listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/sunniside-lane-cleadon-sunderland/.