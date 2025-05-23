Take a tour of this £500,000 ultra-modern Jarrow home

This five-bedroom home, on York Avenue, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Reeds Raids for offers over £500,000.

The property is perfect for families - with a major selling point being the spacious family room with doors that open to the garden at the rear of the home.

The listing states: “Reeds Rains Estate Agents are proud to bring to the market this outstanding five-bedroom semi-detached home which offers an exceptional opportunity for families aspiring to live in the well-established residential location of York Avenue.

“Offering generous and versatile living space across three floors, this amazing property is perfect for growing families or those seeking extra room to work or relax at home.”

Take a look at this modern home and view the full listing at: https://www.reedsrains.co.uk/property/semi-detached-house-for-sale-york-avenue-jarrow-ne32-id-heb250112.

