Take a tour of this £695,000 Cleadon home with spacious gardens and its own bar area

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:31 BST

This Cleadon home’s garden is perfect for the summer months.

This three-bedroom home, on Laburnum Grove, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers in the region of £695,000.

The listing for the South Tyneside home states: “Rare to the market is this fantastic property, proudly position in one of the most sought-after postcodes of Cleadon.

“This stunning detached residence offers the essence of luxurious family living in a great location.

“On arrival the imposing double fronted home set in wonderful ground creates a lasting impression.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/laburnum-grove-cleadon-sr6/.

Take a look around this impressive Cleadon home, on the market for £695,000.

1. Laburnum Grove, Cleadon

Take a look around this impressive Cleadon home, on the market for £695,000. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

3. Open plan kitchen

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

4. Sun room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

