Take a tour of this £895,000 five-bedroom Cleadon home with an impressive garden

This five-bedroom home, on West Meadows Road, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £895,000.
The home boasts four bathrooms, a spacious garden, a modern kitchen, two reception rooms and more - as well as no onward chain for a potential buyer.
The listing states: “The property has been meticulously improved, modernised and extended by the current owners and boasts many extras of note to a discerning purchaser there is also the potential to create annexe if required.”
