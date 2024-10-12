Take a tour of this £895,000 five-bedroom Cleadon home with an impressive garden

This five-bedroom home, on West Meadows Road, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £895,000.

The home boasts four bathrooms, a spacious garden, a modern kitchen, two reception rooms and more - as well as no onward chain for a potential buyer.

The listing states: “The property has been meticulously improved, modernised and extended by the current owners and boasts many extras of note to a discerning purchaser there is also the potential to create annexe if required.”

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/west-meadows-road-cleadon-sunderland-3/.

West Meadows Road, Cleadon Take a look around this five-bedroom South Tyneside home, on the market for £895,000.

Living room The living room is spacious and provides an ideal place to sit and relax on an evening.

Second reception room The property has two reception rooms.

Dining room The dining room is perfect for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties.