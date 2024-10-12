Take a tour of this £895,000 five-bedroom Cleadon home with an impressive garden

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 12th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST

Look inside this impressive Cleadon property.

This five-bedroom home, on West Meadows Road, in Cleadon has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £895,000.

The home boasts four bathrooms, a spacious garden, a modern kitchen, two reception rooms and more - as well as no onward chain for a potential buyer.

See inside some of the UK market’s most beautiful and interesting homes when you sign up for The Property Ladder newsletter here

The listing states: “The property has been meticulously improved, modernised and extended by the current owners and boasts many extras of note to a discerning purchaser there is also the potential to create annexe if required.”

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/west-meadows-road-cleadon-sunderland-3/.

Take a look around this five-bedroom South Tyneside home, on the market for £895,000.

1. West Meadows Road, Cleadon

Take a look around this five-bedroom South Tyneside home, on the market for £895,000. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The living room is spacious and provides an ideal place to sit and relax on an evening.

2. Living room

The living room is spacious and provides an ideal place to sit and relax on an evening. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The property has two reception rooms.

3. Second reception room

The property has two reception rooms. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The dining room is perfect for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties.

4. Dining room

The dining room is perfect for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties. | Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice