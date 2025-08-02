Take a tour of this unique Jarrow barn conversion - on the market for £475,000

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

See inside this impressive Jarrow barn conversion.

This four bedroom home, on Barns Close, in Monkton Village, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Pattinson Estate Agents offers in region of £475,000.

The property boasts two spacious reception rooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen/diner, and more.

The listing states: “Pattinson Estate Agents welcome to the market a truly 'one-of-a-kind', barn conversion, nestled in the charming Monkton Village, Jarrow.

Sign up for The Property Ladder - our weekly newsletter peeking through the keyhole of the UK market’s unique homes

“This splendid home boasts an impressive four bedrooms and offers an abundance of space and comfort for all potential homeowners.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=485172.

Take a look around this unique barn conversion, on the market for £475,000.

1. Barnes Close, Jarrow

Take a look around this unique barn conversion, on the market for £475,000. | Pattinson Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall

Pattinson Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

3. Spacious kitchen

Pattinson Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

4. Breakfast bar

Pattinson Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyHomeownersSpace
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice