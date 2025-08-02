Take a tour of this unique Jarrow barn conversion - on the market for £475,000

This four bedroom home, on Barns Close, in Monkton Village, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Pattinson Estate Agents offers in region of £475,000.
The property boasts two spacious reception rooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen/diner, and more.
The listing states: “Pattinson Estate Agents welcome to the market a truly 'one-of-a-kind', barn conversion, nestled in the charming Monkton Village, Jarrow.
“This splendid home boasts an impressive four bedrooms and offers an abundance of space and comfort for all potential homeowners.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=485172.
