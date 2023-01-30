Tasteful three-bed coastal bungalow in Horsley Hill hits the market with appealing price-tag
This home is just a short walk from the fantastic South Shields coastline.
By Jack Marshall
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:31am
On the market for £300,000 with Sarah Conway Estate Agents, this three-bed Horsley Hill bungalow features bay windows, a country-style kitchen diner, spacious reception rooms, a main bedroom with en suite, and a sunny, south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
