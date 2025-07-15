The air quality is monitored at 46 locations across South Tyneside.
In 38 of those places, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels are at least twice the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit of 10 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3).
There are five spots where NO2 levels are more than three times the WHO limit.
But unlike in many other built-up areas nationwide, there are no places where the concentration of harmful NO2 breaches the legal threshold in the UK of 40 µg/m3.
The latest figures also show that the air quality is improving in South Tyneside. In 2019, there where 11 spots with NO2 levels at three or more times the WHO limit - more than twice the number today.
Air pollution is one of the UK’s biggest silent killers, claiming up to 36,000 lives in the UK people in the UK every year.
We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around South Tyneside with the worst recorded air pollution.
The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Report published by South Tyneside Council, which contains data for 2023.
Below are the streets in South Tyneside with the highest recorded air pollution, listed in reverse order, with the worst last.
Do you think enough is being done to tackle air pollution where you live?
