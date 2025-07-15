The air quality is monitored at 46 locations across South Tyneside.

In 38 of those places, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels are at least twice the World Health Organisation ’s recommended limit of 10 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3).

There are five spots where NO2 levels are more than three times the WHO limit.

But unlike in many other built-up areas nationwide, there are no places where the concentration of harmful NO2 breaches the legal threshold in the UK of 40 µg/m3.

The latest figures also show that the air quality is improving in South Tyneside. In 2019, there where 11 spots with NO2 levels at three or more times the WHO limit - more than twice the number today.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around South Tyneside with the worst recorded air pollution.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Report published by South Tyneside Council, which contains data for 2023.

Below are the streets in South Tyneside with the highest recorded air pollution, listed in reverse order, with the worst last.

1 . Hadrian Road (Lawson Avenue junction) - 27.3 µg/m3 NO2 Hadrian Road, near the Lawson Avenue junction, is the 13th most polluted spot in South Tyneside, according to the latest air quality data. The 27.3 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is nearly three times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . West Park roundabout, Hebburn - 27.7 µg/m3 NO2 West Park roundabout, Hebburn, at the junction of Victoria Road East and Campbell Park Road, is the 12th most polluted spot in South Tyneside, according to the latest air quality data. The 27.7 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is nearly three times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hadrian Road (Fincale Terrace junction) - 27.8 µg/m3 NO2 Hadrian Road, at the Finchale Terrace junction, Jarrow, near Lindisfarne roundabout, is the 11th most polluted spot in South Tyneside, according to the latest air quality data. The 27.8 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is nearly three times the WHO's recommended limit. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales